Alastair spends a day on the water with his girls, enjoying the Noosa River from the deck of a BBQ Boat. The “BBQ Boats” or pontoons have been around for 20 years and have earned themselves a reputation for the best way to explore the river at leisure.

After getting some fresh fish from Noosa Fish Providores, Al meets up with Hayden from SUP Noosa who is the boat captain for the day.

Hayden takes Al and the girls to the Noosa “frying pan” where Al puts the BBQ to good use.

The BBQ Boats are a great, all inclusive, day out for the family. You only need a car license to captain one and with room for up to 10 people you can’t go wrong. Along with this, Hayden can set you up with the standup paddle boards (SUPs) or even a kayak for the day that can just be towed behind the boat so you have a full array of aquatic activities to keep the whole family entertained for hours.

Noosa Fish Providores

Production Street, Noosaville

5470 2967

noosafishprovidores.com.au

SUP Noosa

Gympie Terrace, Noosaville

0412 175 217

standuppaddlesurf.com.au