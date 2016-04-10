Asana by Pete Evans, Brisbane

Pete Evans is a familiar face to fans of My Kitchen Rules. He both a judge and mentor on the popular cooking show, and he’s the name behind one of the Brisbane’s CBD’s contemporary restaurants.
Asana by Pete Evans is a purveyor of healthy and hearty meals, often with a pale theme and philosophy.
Their menu is bursting with nutritious options that are full of flavour and it’s all served in a fine dining setting, so you can treat yourself to sumptuous meal without it weighing on you conscience.
Once a month, Pete throws a special dinner with a set menu – its six courses including desert, and each month focuses on a new star ingredient. These dinners have proved incredibly popular, so if you’d like a seat at the table, make sure you book early.
For more information visit:
Asana by Pete Evans
Albert Street, Brisbane
Open seven days for breakfast, lunch and dinner
3013 0058
www.brisbane.capribyfraser.com
