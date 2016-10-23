The second annual Art with Altitude Exhibition will take place at the Mount Glorious Community Hall over the weekend of 19th and 20th November. It’s a celebration of the artistic community thriving at Mount Glorious and Mount Nebo villages. The event includes colourful markets, food, coffee and plenty of local art for sale.

Also open across the weekend is Phoenix Sculpture Garden – a beautiful outdoor gallery of marble sculptures created by artist Graham Radcliffe. The garden is also available as a wedding and function venue.

OIley’s Rainforest Café has a special connection to the mountain’s artistic vibe. It’s owned by Ken and Shirley Olley – Ken is the brother of famed Australian still life artist, Margaret Olley.

Art with Altitude Exhibition

Mount Glorious Community Hall

November 19 – 20

mountglorious.org.au

Phoenix Sculpture Garden

59 Fahey Road, Mount Glorious

Open Sundays 10am to 4pm

(07) 3289 0171

grahamradcliffe.com

Olley’s Coffee in the Rainforest

2040 Mt Glorious Road, Mount Glorious

(07) 3289 0286

olleysorganichoney.com