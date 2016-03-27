Around the world without leaving the street

Home Around the world without leaving the street

In the space of approximately 200 metres, diners on Park Road in Milton are able to take a gastronomic trip around the world! The old dining favourites are still there, like original resident La Dolce Vita – Brisbane’s first alfresco dining café.

Around the World in One Street

But the Italian style of dining is joined by Jamaican, Thai, English, Chinese and Spanish … and that is just scraping the surface of what is on offer along this strip of road joining Coronation Drive and Milton Road.

Around the World in One Street

With so many great options from all around the globe it might be tricky to pick a place to eat! One great recommendation is The Kenchington Patisserie and Fine Tea which is well known for it’s English-style home made pastries.

Around the World in One Street

 

Contacts:
La Dolce Vita

20 Park Rd, Milton

3368 1191

www.ladolcevita.com.au

 

Kenchington Patisserie and Fine Tea

12 Park Rd, Milton

3369 8871

www.patisserieandfinetea.com.au 

 

Temple Thai Restaurant & Tuk Tuk Bar

21 Park Rd, Milton

3369 8822

www.templethaimilton.com.au 

 

China Sea Milton

60 Park Rd, Milton

3367 0198

www.chinaseamilton.com.au 

 

Alegria Mediterranean Bistro

20 Park Rd, Milton

3369 7775

www.bistroalegria.com.au 

 

Jahh Tiger 

1 Park Rd, Milton

3367 8356

www.jahhtiger.com.au

 

Watch the story here:

Related Articles
12 Comments
  1. URL 1 month ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

  2. budget e-liquid 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

  3. click here to hire an injury lawyer 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

  4. attorneys 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 12250 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

  5. foundation repair 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

  6. steroids 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 46701 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

  7. removals to ireland 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 98866 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

  8. printingneworleans 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

  9. download free 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

  10. APKBucket 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

  11. us manufacturing 7 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

  12. Skrota bilen 2 hours ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/around-the-world-without-leaving-the-street/ […]

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?