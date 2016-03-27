Around the world without leaving the street

In the space of approximately 200 metres, diners on Park Road in Milton are able to take a gastronomic trip around the world! The old dining favourites are still there, like original resident La Dolce Vita – Brisbane’s first alfresco dining café.
But the Italian style of dining is joined by Jamaican, Thai, English, Chinese and Spanish … and that is just scraping the surface of what is on offer along this strip of road joining Coronation Drive and Milton Road.
With so many great options from all around the globe it might be tricky to pick a place to eat! One great recommendation is The Kenchington Patisserie and Fine Tea which is well known for it’s English-style home made pastries.
|Contacts:
|La Dolce Vita
20 Park Rd, Milton
3368 1191
Kenchington Patisserie and Fine Tea
12 Park Rd, Milton
3369 8871
www.patisserieandfinetea.com.au
Temple Thai Restaurant & Tuk Tuk Bar
21 Park Rd, Milton
3369 8822
China Sea Milton
60 Park Rd, Milton
3367 0198
Alegria Mediterranean Bistro
20 Park Rd, Milton
3369 7775
Jahh Tiger
1 Park Rd, Milton
3367 8356
