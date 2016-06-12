Aqua Rangers at Hinze Dam

Hinze Dam is a scenic man-made lake in the Gold Coast hinterland; a fantastic playground for anglers, paddlers and picnickers; and the coast’s major water supply. And occasionally it serves as a very cool classroom too.

Seqwater’s Aqua Rangers program is a fun and active, outdoor educational scheme that teaches school kids, of all ages, about the importance of preserving our precious water supplies.

Led by Seqwater Educational Officers, young scientists can take part in a range of activities including hunting for sensitive water bugs living in the dam – a reassuring sign of good water quality.

The program – which happens at dams across the south-east – also teaches students the ‘water story’, from catchment to tap.

For another reason to visit Hinze Dam, head along to their upcoming festival on the 23rd of July. It’s celebrating the 40th anniversary of the dam and promises a fun filled day for the whole family. The festival will include community tours of the dam and catchment, food and market stalls and live stage entertainment. Jump onto the SEQ Water Website for all the details of the Free event.

