A Tour of Maleny Dairies

Maleny Dairies is a family owned business situated in the hinterland town of Maleny on the Sunshine Coast.

The farm is made up of Guernsey cows, which are renowned for producing milk that is high in protein and butterfat and has a creamy golden appearance.

They offer farm and factory tours that show the milk process from the cow to the bottle and everything in between.  You can also cuddle up to some farmyard friends, feed the animals and have a taste test of their award winning products.

Visitors have the choice of a morning or afternoon tour at 10.30am and 2.30pm.  The cost is $11 per person from 2years and over.

Contacts:

Maleny Dairies

McCarthy Road, Maleny

Monday to Saturday

10.30am & 2.30pm

5494 2392

www.malenydairies.com

 

