A Perfect Picnic in the Scenic Rim

We’re lucky to have so many fertile food bowls in the south east, like the Scenic Rim which has all the ingredients necessary for a perfect produce road trip. A day drive through that region will take you past traditional roadside produce stalls and stores selling some delicious local fare.
Rathlogan Grove is one such producer. Their olive groves yield more than just good oil. They sell stuffed table olives, flavoured oils, dukkah, balsamic vinegar, and sweets. Rathlogan is perfect for a pit stop or a longer stay at their Shed Café, which is open on weekends.
There are plenty of places in the Scenic Rim to unpack the picnic blanket, but why not leave all the hard work to Emma Johnson. On weekends she opens her property up to day trippers for something she calls the Alpaca Picnic. Emma will set up a picnic for you; you just need to bring the food. She also sells a few locally produced goodies on site, including Rahtlogan Grove’s delicious olives.
The Alpaca Picnic earns its name from Emma’s unusual pets and guests are welcome to interact with them and offer them a feed. It’s a great way for children to learn about alpacas and farm life in general while Mum and Dad relax.
The Alpaca Picnic costs $15 per person, with discounts applicable for larger groups. Bookings are essential. You can also order a hamper full of delicious Scenic Rim produce from Emma through her website. These hampers can be shipped anywhere around Australia, so why not give the gift of the Scenic Rim.
Contacts:
Alpaca Picnic
Triple Peaks, Mount Barney
$15 per person, larger group discounts apply
open weekends and some public holidays
bookings essential
0416 233 114
Scenic Rim Hampers
Triple Peaks, Mount Barney
0416 233 114
Rathlogan Grove and Shed Café
Upper Logan Road, Rathdowney
open Saturdays and Sundays
0403 163 151
Although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are really really worth a go as a result of, so have a look.
herpes simplex and swollen lymph nodes
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Trenda Top Videos
[…]please take a look at the internet sites we stick to, such as this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Vibrators
[…]The details mentioned within the article are a number of the most beneficial out there […]
sasha grey sex toy
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated web-sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
a\u0026e true feel
[…]The information mentioned in the article are several of the top obtainable […]
facebook for pc
[…]The information and facts talked about within the write-up are several of the most beneficial offered […]
youtube for pc
[…]please visit the sites we adhere to, including this 1, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Sexy Pirate Outfit
[…]please go to the web pages we stick to, including this one, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
kala jadoo
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
kala jadu
[…]below you will obtain the link to some web pages that we believe it is best to visit[…]
операции на жлъчка
…
Buy Email Database USA
[…]The information mentioned inside the article are some of the top obtainable […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More Infos here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-perfect-picnic-in-the-scenic-rim/ […]
world news
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but do not get quite a bit of link love from[…]
Glass Dildo
[…]just beneath, are various entirely not connected web pages to ours, however, they are surely really worth going over[…]
Deluxe G-Spot Vibrator
…
nighty
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated web-sites to ours, nonetheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-perfect-picnic-in-the-scenic-rim/ […]
271j9
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/d280es-00-ps-6281-9da-for-dell-optiplex-xe-sff-280-watt-power-supply-d499r
asphalt 8 apk download
[…]usually posts some extremely exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
android apps download apk
[…]just beneath, are quite a few absolutely not connected web pages to ours, having said that, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
stay at home mom jobs
[…]The information and facts mentioned in the report are several of the best readily available […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-perfect-picnic-in-the-scenic-rim/ […]
work online from home no startup cost
[…]Here are a few of the sites we advise for our visitors[…]
Vibrators
…
pdr training
[…]one of our guests a short while ago proposed the following website[…]
free download for windows 8
[…]that is the end of this write-up. Here you will uncover some sites that we think you will enjoy, just click the links over[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
…
pc games free download for windows 10
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
free download for windows 10
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you simply may well enjoy. Take a look when you want[…]
福井歯医者
[…]Here are several of the sites we advise for our visitors[…]
福井歯医者
[…]Every once in a although we pick blogs that we read. Listed below are the latest web pages that we decide on […]
福井歯医者
[…]Here is a great Weblog You might Obtain Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
福井歯医者
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
Dentist Bethnal green
[…]please take a look at the websites we stick to, including this one, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
custom papers
…
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-perfect-picnic-in-the-scenic-rim/ […]
Indian wedding photographer
[…]very couple of web sites that occur to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
free casino
[…]one of our visitors lately proposed the following website[…]
pc games free download full version for windows xp
[…]very few internet websites that happen to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
free website design
…
free download for windows 7
…
Hyundai
…
Best love spell caster
[…]we came across a cool internet site which you may delight in. Take a look should you want[…]
stalik hankishiev
[…]we came across a cool web site that you may take pleasure in. Take a look when you want[…]
black magic specialist
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be in fact really worth a go through, so have a look[…]
Openbox X5
http://www.dream-boxs.com/product-detail/dreambox-dm-800-se-v2-hd-with-sim-2-2-card-dvb-s2-tuner-hdmi-usb-esata/
life insurance history
[…]we came across a cool web page that you could appreciate. Take a look in case you want[…]
free download for pc
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You may Come across Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
pc games free download full version for windows xp
[…]please visit the web pages we adhere to, including this one, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Search hotels in spain
[…]we came across a cool website that you just may delight in. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
kala jadoo
…
male penis extension
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I love but do not get a good deal of link appreciate from[…]
PHP video cms
[…]usually posts some pretty fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
rice and noodle dish
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nonetheless seriously worth taking a search, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got additional problerms also […]
The Best G Spot Vibrators
[…]Here are several of the web pages we advocate for our visitors[…]
Women Vibrator
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated web sites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
the best sex toys
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to mainly because we believe they may be worth visiting[…]
Pips Wizard Pro Review
…
windows games free download
[…]usually posts some very intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
pc games free download full version for windows xp
[…]Every when in a whilst we choose blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most current sites that we pick […]
fantasy flex vibrator
…
Penis Extension Sleeve
[…]usually posts some incredibly exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
movers jacksonville fl
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they’re in fact worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
world warfare for pc
…
whatsapp for pc
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to simply because we think they are worth visiting[…]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-perfect-picnic-in-the-scenic-rim/ […]
PARAII BB4
…
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-perfect-picnic-in-the-scenic-rim/ […]
friends networking chat
[…]The facts talked about inside the report are several of the most effective obtainable […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 12095 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-perfect-picnic-in-the-scenic-rim/ […]
china phones
…
legitimate work from home jobs
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I like but do not get a great deal of link really like from[…]
…
cialis pills cheap
[…]the time to study or stop by the subject material or web-sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
being in the army
[…]we came across a cool site that you just could love. Take a look for those who want[…]
West london removals
[…]Here are several of the sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
g-spot orgasm
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but do not get a lot of link really like from[…]
anal for beginners
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
anal beads
[…]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are really really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
access point
…
pc games free download full version for windows 10
[…]very few internet sites that happen to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
Commercial estate agent
…
pc games free download for windows 8
[…]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to since we assume they may be really worth visiting[…]
kona coffee company
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
nike jordan
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
pragvonherzen
[…]please visit the web sites we comply with, such as this one particular, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Best vibrator
[…]Every as soon as inside a when we select blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the most recent web-sites that we pick […]
Vibrator G Spot
[…]very few sites that transpire to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
Best Dildo
[…]the time to study or check out the subject material or web sites we have linked to below the[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 7
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Find Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
free pc games download for windows xp
[…]very few internet websites that happen to be comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
Wholesale Vape Mods
[…]The facts mentioned within the write-up are several of the best available […]
fingertip vibrating massager
[…]Every as soon as in a when we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below are the most current web pages that we pick out […]
How to Use a Tongue Vibrator,
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to because we assume they are worth visiting[…]
bounding bunny vibrator
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to since we consider they are worth visiting[…]
Sex Bed Restraints,
[…]here are some links to web sites that we link to for the reason that we believe they’re worth visiting[…]
Learn More Here
[…]the time to read or take a look at the content material or internet sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
gourmet hawaiian kona
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
Enrollment
[…]usually posts some incredibly intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
economical home sip scarborough
[…]usually posts some very interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Slim iphone cases for iPhone 7
[…]the time to read or visit the content or web sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
adam and eve sex furniture
…
RMUTT Thailand
[…]very handful of sites that transpire to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
ONS-SE-2G–1490-REF
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you simply could enjoy. Take a search if you want[…]