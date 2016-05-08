A Perfect Picnic in the Scenic Rim

We’re lucky to have so many fertile food bowls in the south east, like the Scenic Rim which has all the ingredients necessary for a perfect produce road trip. A day drive through that region will take you past traditional roadside produce stalls and stores selling some delicious local fare.

Rathlogan Grove is one such producer. Their olive groves yield more than just good oil. They sell stuffed table olives, flavoured oils, dukkah, balsamic vinegar, and sweets. Rathlogan is perfect for a pit stop or a longer stay at their Shed Café, which is open on weekends.

There are plenty of places in the Scenic Rim to unpack the picnic blanket, but why not leave all the hard work to Emma Johnson. On weekends she opens her property up to day trippers for something she calls the Alpaca Picnic. Emma will set up a picnic for you; you just need to bring the food. She also sells a few locally produced goodies on site, including Rahtlogan Grove’s delicious olives.

The Alpaca Picnic earns its name from Emma’s unusual pets and guests are welcome to interact with them and offer them a feed. It’s a great way for children to learn about alpacas and farm life in general while Mum and Dad relax.

The Alpaca Picnic costs $15 per person, with discounts applicable for larger groups. Bookings are essential. You can also order a hamper full of delicious Scenic Rim produce from Emma through her website. These hampers can be shipped anywhere around Australia, so why not give the gift of the Scenic Rim.

Contacts:

Alpaca Picnic

Triple Peaks, Mount Barney

$15 per person, larger group discounts apply

open weekends and some public holidays

bookings essential

0416 233 114

www.scenicrimhampers.com.au

Scenic Rim Hampers

Triple Peaks, Mount Barney

0416 233 114

www.scenicrimhampers.com.au

Rathlogan Grove and Shed Café

Upper Logan Road, Rathdowney

open Saturdays and Sundays

0403 163 151

www.rathlogangrove.com.au

