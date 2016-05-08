Enoggera Reservoir is tucked up in The Gap, a mere 15 minutes from the city and some say it’s one of Brisbane’s best kept secrets. The area combines a dedicated swimming zone with kayak and paddleboard access to create a perfect on-water experience.
The reservoir is Brisbane’s oldest dam, opening in 1866, but it’s only recently been opened to the general public.
Come weekends, families flock to this natural playground that ticks all the boxes for both on and off-water fun. With endless walking tracks around the reservoir, it’s a bushwalker’s or mountain biker’s dream. There’s an easy 5km shaded path that follows the water’s edge around the reservoir and it’s suited to all ages.
Enoggera Reservoir is also home to the Walkabout Creek Visitor Information Centre and the South East Queensland Wildlife Centre which offers an array of native fauna.
The Green Tree Frog Café is a great place to enjoy a coffee or grab a bite to eat. Visitors can sit on the deck and enjoy the rainforest view, or alternatively, they can pick up a hamper to take down and sit by the water.
Check out the SEQ Water website to get the full rundown of Enoggera Reservoir and some tips for how you can play it safe in other South East Queensland Waterways.
Contacts:
Enoggera Reservoir
Mount Nebo Road, The Gap
Walkabout Creek
3300 2558
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 60877 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 61597 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 9037 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 29523 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]
… [Trackback]
[…] There you will find 40556 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]