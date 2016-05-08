A fun day out at Enoggera Reservoir

Enoggera Reservoir is tucked up in The Gap, a mere 15 minutes from the city and some say it’s one of Brisbane’s best kept secrets. The area combines a dedicated swimming zone with kayak and paddleboard access to create a perfect on-water experience.

The reservoir is Brisbane’s oldest dam, opening in 1866, but it’s only recently been opened to the general public.

Come weekends, families flock to this natural playground that ticks all the boxes for both on and off-water fun. With endless walking tracks around the reservoir, it’s a bushwalker’s or mountain biker’s dream. There’s an easy 5km shaded path that follows the water’s edge around the reservoir and it’s suited to all ages.

Enoggera Reservoir is also home to the Walkabout Creek Visitor Information Centre and the South East Queensland Wildlife Centre which offers an array of native fauna.

The Green Tree Frog Café is a great place to enjoy a coffee or grab a bite to eat. Visitors can sit on the deck and enjoy the rainforest view, or alternatively, they can pick up a hamper to take down and sit by the water.

Check out the SEQ Water website to get the full rundown of Enoggera Reservoir and some tips for how you can play it safe in other South East Queensland Waterways.

Contacts:

Enoggera Reservoir

Mount Nebo Road, The Gap

www.seqwater.com.au

Walkabout Creek

3300 2558

www.walkaboutcreek.com.au

Watch the story: