A fun day out at Enoggera Reservoir

Home A fun day out at Enoggera Reservoir

Enoggera Reservoir is tucked up in The Gap, a mere 15 minutes from the city and some say it’s one of Brisbane’s best kept secrets. The area combines a dedicated swimming zone with kayak and paddleboard access to create a perfect on-water experience.

 en1

The reservoir is Brisbane’s oldest dam, opening in 1866, but it’s only recently been opened to the general public.

Come weekends, families flock to this natural playground that ticks all the boxes for both on and off-water fun. With endless walking tracks around the reservoir, it’s a bushwalker’s or mountain biker’s dream. There’s an easy 5km shaded path that follows the water’s edge around the reservoir and it’s suited to all ages.

 en5

Enoggera Reservoir is also home to the Walkabout Creek Visitor Information Centre and the South East Queensland Wildlife Centre which offers an array of native fauna.

The Green Tree Frog Café is a great place to enjoy a coffee or grab a bite to eat. Visitors can sit on the deck and enjoy the rainforest view, or alternatively, they can pick up a hamper to take down and sit by the water.

 en4

Check out the SEQ Water website to get the full rundown of Enoggera Reservoir and some tips for how you can play it safe in other South East Queensland Waterways.

 

Contacts:

Enoggera Reservoir

Mount Nebo Road, The Gap

www.seqwater.com.au

 

Walkabout Creek

3300 2558

www.walkaboutcreek.com.au

 

Watch the story:

Related Articles
15 Comments
  1. My Homepage 1 month ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 60877 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  2. http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/ 1 month ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 61597 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  3. hire an attorney 1 month ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  4. Your Friendly Botcoin Marketplace 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  5. http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  6. Cosmetic Surgeons 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  7. sacos papas por mayor 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 9037 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  8. go right here 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  9. download free 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  10. 100 layers of mascara 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  11. kimim ben 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  12. http://www.m88vnbet.com m88 4 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 29523 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  13. Bilskrot Göteborg 3 days ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  14. brook stagles 11 hours ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

  15. terry bradshaw weight gain 35 mins ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 40556 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/a-fun-day-out-at-enoggera-reservoir/ […]

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?