Beenleigh Rum is Australia’s oldest registered and continuously working distillery, located only 30 minutes from Brisbane and the Gold Coast, on the banks of the beautiful Albert River.

The visitor centre is open 7 days, where guests can drop in and sample their products. Distillery tours are offered from Wednesday through to Sunday. It’s a great opportunity to see the process of crafting fine Australian rum.

Bookings for groups over 8 are essential. For more information on tours, tastings and pricing visit their website.

Further information:

Beenleigh Distillery Tours

Open 7 days

Tours Wednesday to Sunday

Phone: 07 3807 3737

www.beenleighrum.com.au