Beenleigh Distillery

Home Beenleigh Distillery

Beenleigh Rum is Australia’s oldest registered and continuously working distillery, located only 30 minutes from Brisbane and the Gold Coast, on the banks of the beautiful Albert River.

The visitor centre is open 7 days, where guests can drop in and sample their products. Distillery tours are offered from Wednesday through to Sunday. It’s a great opportunity to see the process of crafting fine Australian rum.

Beenleigh Rum Distillery Tour

Bookings for groups over 8 are essential. For more information on tours, tastings and pricing visit their website.

Further information:

Beenleigh Distillery Tours

Open 7 days

Tours Wednesday to Sunday

Phone:  07 3807 3737

www.beenleighrum.com.au

 

Related Articles
9 Comments
  1. hire an injury attorney 4 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/1350-2/ […]

  2. Installation Serrure paris 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Informations on that Topic: greatsoutheast.com.au/1350-2/ […]

  3. basement waterproofing 3 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/1350-2/ […]

  4. international removals dublin 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More: greatsoutheast.com.au/1350-2/ […]

  5. Petrol & Service Stations 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] There you will find 63138 more Infos: greatsoutheast.com.au/1350-2/ […]

  6. Aleen 2 weeks ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/1350-2/ […]

  7. apk downloads 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Find More Informations here: greatsoutheast.com.au/1350-2/ […]

  8. android games 1 week ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/1350-2/ […]

  9. Bilskrot Göteborg 2 hours ago

    … [Trackback]

    […] Read More here: greatsoutheast.com.au/1350-2/ […]

Leave a reply

©2016 Seven Network (Operations) Limited

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?